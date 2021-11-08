Hard Truth Distilling Co. to release first sweet mash rye whiskey

Nashville, Ind. — Hard Truth Distilling Company has announced their release of Hard Truth Sweet Mash Rye, the distilleries first whiskey distilled, aged, and bottled right on Hard Truth’s campus.

This is the first of many releases of sweet mash whiskeys at the distillery. Hard Truth plans to introduce whiskey from four different bourbon mash bills.

“We’re on the forefront of a new era of whiskey-making as sweet mash pioneers here in the state of Indiana,” said Hard Truth Master Distiller Bryan Smith.

After advances in distilling systems and sanitation processes, the sweet mash whiskey was created. It is a process where each new batch starts fresh.

Most whiskeys are usually produced using a sour mash method in which uses leftover mash from prior distillations in each new batch.

“The standard sour mash process can mute some amazingly complex and pleasant grain flavors that the sweet mash process tends to highlight. It’s a more expensive and labor intensive process to make whiskey this way, but the final product speaks for itself,” explained Smith.

Bottles of the product will be available for purchase at Hard Truth and in select retailer’s throughout the company’s distribution area.

The suggested retail price is $69.95. ABV is 57.6 percent and 115.2 proof.

For updates and information follow Hard Truth Distilling Co. on Facebook and Instagram at @HardTruthSpirits, or on Twitter at @drinkhardtruth.