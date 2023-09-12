INDIANAPOLIS — If you’ve never seen or heard of the Harlem Globetrotters, you may just want to mark your calendar for 2024 because they’re coming to the Circle City.

The Harlem Globetrotters are much more than just a basketball team, they’re the world’s team touring over 400+ cities in over 25 countries.

Hammer, Bulldog and TNT are just a selection of the players you’ll see showing off their athleticism on the court.

Officials said the game will be against the Globetrotter’s main “relentless” rivals, the Washington Generals.

The Indianapolis games will be on Jan. 14, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis.

Anyone planning on attending the event can expect dribbling, spinning, slamming and dunking with a combination of “trick shots” to really get in-game engagement from the fans.

Details on pre-sale tickets are available on the Gainbridge Fieldhouse website. They go on sale on Sept. 25 at 10 a.m.