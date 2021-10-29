Have a ‘howling’ Halloween while keeping the pets safe at home

Families across the country are getting ready to dress up and go door-to-door looking for candy and treats, but not every member of the household may be up for the Halloween tradition.

The CDC is recommending trick-or-treating outdoors in small groups, limiting crowds and avoiding crowded parties to stay safe this holiday weekend.

Pet experts are also urging owners to take some basic precautions this weekend to keep their companions safe and happy on All Hallow’s Eve.

Keep pets inside during Halloween

If trick-or-treating is going on in your neighborhood, make sure to keep an eye on your pets when opening the door so they don’t get out. If the extra door knocking or doorbell ringing stresses out your pets, maybe put them in a quiet room in your house until trick-or-treating ends. And don’t take them trick-or-treating, the chaos, costumes and excited kids can be frightening even to the friendliest of dogs or cats. This can stress them out and cause them to act differently.

Make sure your pets have current tags, updated microchip info

If they do escape, it’s important that should anyone find your pet they have the information to contact you and let you know the animal is safe. An updated microchip will give any animal shelter the ability to make sure found pets make it home safely.

Candy is for the kids, not the dogs or cats

While you may want to spoil your pet and give them a treat for good behavior, avoid the candy and stick with treats made for them. Candy can be dangerous for animals. Not only is chocolate very toxic to our furry friends, candy containing the artificial sweetener xylitol is also dangerous. Also, make sure any candy stashes are out of the reach of pets as well.

Decorations can be dangerous

Wires and cords that light up your Halloween decorations can be deadly if chewed on. Take steps to ensure your pet doesn’t have access to these dangers. Also, if you have a candle-lit jack-o-lantern, you’ll want to put it up or out of the way of pets who may accidentally knock it over and start a fire.

Costumes can be fun, and a threat

If you plan to dress up your pet, make sure the costume is safe and not stressful for them. Check to make sure the costume doesn’t constrict movement, breathing or block their vision. Small dangling pieces can be choking hazards and ill-fitting costumes can get twisted and caught on external objects.

To make the holiday fun or special for your pet, buy or make treats and toys that are healthy and safe just for them.