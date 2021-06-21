Hazmat crews respond as several trailers catch fire outside west side facility

Crews respond to fire on Stout Field W. Drive.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis crews, including a Hazmat team, responded to a fire on the west side Monday morning.

Around 3:40 a.m., IFD firefighters received a report of a fire at the Insituform facility on Stout Field W. Drive just north of Sam Jones Expressway.

Crews found five trailers on fire. We’re told the trailers were close together, and the fire spread from trailer to trailer. It’s unclear what the trailers contained. The fire did not spread to the building.

No one was hurt.

The Marion County Health Department also responded to the scene.

There is one small area with a fire that Insituform workers are expected to flush.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.