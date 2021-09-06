‘He was our guy in a uniform’: Logansport murals honor ultimate sacrifice of Cpl. Humberto Sanchez

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — This weekend, the community will remember Corporal Humberto Sanchez.

The Logansport native was killed alongside 12 American soldiers in an attack outside the Kabul airport in late August.

His body will be returned to his hometown Sunday. The timing and route of that procession are still being worked out.

The community is coming together to honor Sanchez’s ultimate sacrifice with murals throughout Logansport.

“He wasn’t just some guy in a uniform that we’re proud of, he was our guy in a uniform,” said Jane Williams, president of the Logansport Art Association.

Jane and her daughter, Ali, joined other community members to create a mural in Sanchez’s honor.

Located outside the McDonald’s where Sanchez used to work is a mural of him surrounded by his favorite things.

“We’re calling it a work of heart because our hearts were all in it,” Jane said.

Two more murals are in the works and will be completed by Sunday, when Sanchez will return home.

“We’re just pleased and honor to pay some kind of tribute to this hero,” Jane said. “That’s what he is. A hero.”

“At 22, you don’t think you’ll lose a classmate,” said Ali Williams, Jane’s daughter and a former classmate of Sanchez’s. “I was honored to be on the team and to honor my friend and all that he’s done.”

Ali says she remembers her friend as the funniest person in the room. He always had a smile on his face and had a passion for soccer and art.

“He wanted to be a Marine so bad,” Ali said.

Ali and her mother say Sanchez is a hero who will never be forgotten.

“They not only sacrificed their lives, but they were also so young and didn’t get to continue their lives,” Jane said.