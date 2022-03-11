INDIANAPOLIS — For nearly 100 years, the story of George Tompkins has remained a secret, buried inside Floral Park Cemetery on North Holt Road.

“The fact that George has been in an unmarked grave for 100 years really tells to how much work we still need to be doing,” said Ranjita Brar, Indiana Remembrance Coalition member. Tompkins was a young Black man, fresh from Kentucky, who looked to start his life in Indiana. Brar said he moved to Indianapolis after living with his great aunt and uncle. “George Tompkins was lynched at age 19,” Brar said.

In March 1922, Tompkins was lynched at what’s known as Riverside Park.

For more than a year, the Indiana Remembrance Coalition has worked to uncover the truth behind the lynching, like the fact that Tompkins was not accused of a crime and his death was ruled as a suicide for nearly 100 years.

“It’s an important moment, I think for our community and our group, for that report to be corrected and properly listed as a lynching, as a murder,” Brar said.

Though Tompkins and his story are not well known in history, it holds similarities to many others across the country.

“These are things that happened. They are sad. They are horrific, but they are true,” said Susan Hall Dotson, African-American collections curator for the Indiana Historical Society.

According to the Equal Justice Initiative, Tompkins is one of 18 lynchings recognized as happening in Indiana, the only one reported from Marion County.

“The fact that for 100 years later, he’s in an unmarked grave, why is that? It is not just because family couldn’t afford it, or didn’t want to remember it,” said Hall Dotson. “There’s also a level of terror that comes on the back sides of lynching.”

“Many people are buried in unmarked graves for the fear that someone would come and disinter them and then commit another atrocity,” she added.

With Tompkins sitting in an unmarked grave for nearly a century, Hall Dotson says the lack of humanity behind it still remains fresh.

“That someone can die at the hands of others. That what happened, how it happened, there’s some newspaper accounts and then it just becomes erased and obscured,” she said. “The fact that he did not deserve to die, whatever the circumstances, because we don’t know the circumstances in this case like we do in many others.”

Now, IRC, with help from other groups, community leaders and volunteers, is working to make sure Tompkins and his story are remembered for generations.

On Saturday, the group will unveil its latest efforts, a new headstone to place on the unmarked grave site, complete with a procession and memorial service.

“We must share the memories of these individuals lives. They were fully thriving individuals of this country, working hard like other people, whose lives were taken way too soon,” said Brar. “It’s very important just to get started to educate, to accept what has happened, and then from there, we can begin to walk in to some type of healing.”

While there has been progress in recognizing and understanding the dark parts of America’s past, research shows there’s still ways to go.

“There is still not a national anti-lynching legislation.” said Hall Dotson. “There are local ones, they’re ‘murder is a crime already’ and ‘Is it a lynching or is it murder’. There’s a debate about said things, but what really separates them is the terror that is being reigned upon a community and a people, and not just on Black people, but on the greater community.”

Ahead of Saturday’s service, organizers hope people take away a part of history and use it for better understanding toward the future.

“We could eradicate that type of behavior in our country if we’re honest that it has happened and work harder to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” said Hall Dotson.

“We really must recognize what has happened, in our country, on our land, to be able to move forward at all,” said Brar.

Saturday’s service starts at 11 a.m. at Floral Park Cemetery, starting at the funeral home facility, with the headstone unveiling to follow at the gravesite.