Health department, churches spread word of pop-up vaccine clinic

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Public Health Department and area churches want county residents to know about a vaccine clinic going on over the weekend.

The pop-up clinic will be held at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church on the near west side Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. So Friday, the church along with a handful of other churches passed out flyers to get the word out.

“We are providing the vaccine right where our residents are,” said Shanel Poole, the Marion County COVID-19 Community Engagement Specialist. “If you’re hesitant, this is an opportunity to come out and be informed, and hear from Dr. Caine about the health benefits of the vaccine.”

Both the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available at Saturday’s clinic. For those who get Moderna, they will be holding a 2nd clinic in July for people to get their second dose.