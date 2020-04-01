Health department reports 16 new COVID-19 deaths, total of 65; 2,565 cases in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 16 new COVID-19 deaths since Tuesday. That brings the state’s total to 65 deaths.

There are 406 new cases of the coronavirus in Indiana since Monday, bringing the state’s total to 2,565

Marion County has a total of 1,117 cases. That’s 153 more cases since Tuesday, and the most in the state.

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus are present in 83 of Indiana’s 92 counties, the department said.

The new numbers show 14,374 people have been tested statewide.

The ISDH is tracking cases daily on its website.