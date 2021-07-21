Health department reports 5,833 more Hoosiers fully vaccinated, 7 additional COVID-19 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported that 5,833 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated.

To date, 2,878,562 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,908,343 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 731 more positive coronavirus cases in its latest update, with seven additional COVID-19 deaths.

The latest ISDH dashboard data shows the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 5.2% with a rate of 6.5% positive for unique individuals.

The ISDH County Metric map shows 40 in Blue, 48 in Yellow, four in Orange and zero in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

County map courtesy of ISDH

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 762,837 total positive cases and 13,536 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 428 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 557 total COVID-19 patients: 335 confirmed and 222 under investigation.

ISDH says 31% of ICU beds and 78.7% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.