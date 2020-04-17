Health department reports 642 new COVID-19 cases, 42 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 42 new COVID-19 deaths since Thursday’s report. That brings the state’s total to 519 deaths.

The agency reported an additional 642 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Indiana, putting the state’s total at 10,154.

Marion County has a total of 3,518 cases and 182 deaths – the most in the state.

Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (47), Bartholomew (13), Hamilton (21), Hendricks (29), Johnson (13), LaPorte (19), Lake (54), Madison (22), Porter (10), Shelby (11) and St. Joseph (56). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

The new numbers show 54,785 people have been tested statewide. The state has not provided information on recoveries.

The ISDH is tracking cases daily on its website.