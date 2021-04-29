Health department reports child death from COVID-19 in Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind.––The Tippecanoe County Health Department (TCHD) announced the death of a child from COVID-19 Thursday.

The health department said the child was under five years old and passed away while hospitalized for COVID-19.

“This tragic occurrence reminds us that COVID-19 can cause serious, even fatal, illness in children. In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and save lives, it is important that everyone continue established preventive measures,” said TCHD in a news release.

TCHD is strongly recommending that those older than two years of age wear a mask in businesses, indoor public spaces, outdoor spaces where social distancing of at least six feet between people from different households is not maintained, and while using public transportation.

“In addition to wearing masks, please continue social distancing, avoiding crowds, washing hands frequently, and staying home when sick,” added TCHD.

The health department is also asking Hoosiers who are 16 years of age or older to get vaccinated against COVID-19.