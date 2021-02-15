Health department says bad weather could impact vaccinations

A nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the new coronavirus to be injected at the Andras Josa Teaching Hospital in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) said Hoosiers who have COVID-19 vaccine appointments scheduled this week should know that dangerous weather could impact clinic operations.

According to ISDH, the state is working with local vaccination sites to reschedule appointments as needed.

If your appointment is disrupted because of inclement weather, you will be notified by email or text message about the need to reschedule, which can be done by calling 211.

ISDH is working to ensure that Hoosiers who are scheduled to receive their second dose of vaccine still receive the dose within the appropriate timeframe, said the agency.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said a second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that is administered within 42 days of the first dose still provides full immunity.

Now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana: Those age 65 and older, healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance.

Vaccinations as of Monday, February 15: 816,758 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 336,827 are fully vaccinated.

To make an appointment, go to Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Individuals must show proof that they live or work in Indiana and meet the eligibility criteria to receive a vaccine.