Health department teams with Girl Scouts for free cookies at vaccination sites

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Monday that it is partnering with Girl Scouts of Central Indiana to give out free Girl Scout cookies at some of the vaccine sites across the state.

ISDH said select COVID-19 vaccination clinics will have the cookies, including the mass vaccination clinics at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary.

The donation is a welcome addition to the statewide vaccination effort, according to State Health Commissioner Kris Box.

“We are grateful to Girl Scouts of Central Indiana for supporting the vaccination sites around the state and hope that the addition of cookies makes the experience of getting this life-saving vaccine even sweeter,” said Dr. Box.

Girl Scouts of Central Indiana is donating approximately 70,000 packages of cookies to the vaccination effort due to a pandemic-related shortfall in sales this year.

“With many traditional sales opportunities shut down due to the pandemic, our Girl Scouts found creative ways to safely sell cookies through e-commerce and other innovations,” said Danielle Shockey, CEO of Girl Scouts of Central Indiana.

“Unfortunately, like many businesses, our sales fell short of our goals, and we found ourselves with extra packages of cookies,” Shockey continued. “As we evaluated our options, we decided that providing these packages of cookies to thank Hoosiers who are getting vaccinated was a way to support the incredible work being done to put this pandemic behind us.”

Shockey said the donated cookies are separate from those donated for Operation: Cookie Drop, which sends cookies to military service members, veterans, first responders and healthcare heroes.

Hoosiers age 16 and older are currently eligible to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine at one of more than 700 sites around the state.