Health officials announce 1st coronavirus death in Tippecanoe County

Dawn Canova, clinical manager for outpatient wound care at Carroll Hospital, handles a sample from a person tested for the coronavirus at a drive-thru station in the hospital’s parking garage March 16, 2020. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — The Tippecanoe County Health Department announced the first death in the county related to the coronavirus.

Officials said the announcement comes “with deep sorrow.”

The first COVID-19 death was a male resident of Tippecanoe County and was one of their 8 positive cases.

Officials said the individual died at IU Arnett on Friday.

He was over the age of 60 and had been hospitalized as a COVID-19 patient.

There is no additional information available due to privacy laws.

The death is not part of the state numbers released Friday morning and will be reflected in Saturday’s update from the Indiana State Department of Health.