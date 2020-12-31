Health officials say party New Year’s Eve at your own risk

Come Thursday night, a lot of Hoosiers will look forward to putting 2020 in the past, but will they have a safe space to do that? With the exception of Fishers, bars and restaurants in Hamilton county will be open past midnight.

“We have been going around to the places on our routine check-ins and continuing our education plans,” detailed Christian Walker, public health preparedness coordinator for the Hamilton County Health Department. “Social gatherings are limited to 50 for counties in orange, and 25 for counties in red currently. We are in the orange county status.”

Locations must maintain social distancing requirements indoors, and comply with state regulations. County health officials are warning people to keep within their immediate contacts when they are out, and to wear a mask even if they are seated but not eating or drinking.

The county has yet to see the reports from any COVID spikes from Christmas, and they fear New Year’s Eve could add to it.

“I think there is a potential for increased positive cases and increased hospitalizations between now and really the middle of next month,” explained Walker. “It’s kind of common sense if these people aren’t in your normal social circle, you need to be wearing your mask around them. If you’ve already had a test, and are waiting on results, you need to stay home as well.”

Bars in Marion County will have to close at midnight, while the Fishers Health Department is ordering all bars and restaurants to close at 10 p.m.

“I think the safest way right now to celebrate is to not celebrate. I know it is hard,” added Kristen Kelley, Director of Infection Prevention at IU Health.

“I think in this country we clearly are struggling around the holiday season, and not doing some of the things that we’ve done every year of our lives. It’s hard to say, ‘No,’ to that, and I think many people are choosing to continue to move forward, despite all of the risk around us.”