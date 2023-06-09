INDIANAPOLIS — Officials are warning Hoosiers to take steps to protect themselves from mosquito bites after the West Nile Virus was detected in mosquitoes from Clinton County, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The IDOH expects the West Nile Virus to continue across the state during the mosquito season. “With warm temperatures already here, people are spending more time outside. Taking a few precautions to avoid mosquito bites can help ensure Hoosiers enjoy outdoor activities safely,” said State Health Commissioner Lindsay Weaver, M.D., FACEP.

State officials recommend covering exposed skin in places where mosquitoes are especially active (by wearing long sleeve shits and pants), applying an EPA-registered insect repellent, installing repair screens on windows and doors, as well as to avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are active during the evening, from dusk to dawn, and the early morning.

Health officials also recommended to eliminate breeding grounds for mosquitoes by:

Discarding old tires, tin cans, ceramic pots, or other containers that can hold water;

Empty and scrub items that hold water such as birdbaths, toys, pools, and flowerpot saucers;

Repairing failed septic systems;

Drilling holes in the bottom of recycling containers left outdoors;

Keeping grass cut short and shrubbery trimmed;

Cleaning clogged roof gutters, particularly if leaves tend to plug up the drains;

Frequently replacing the water in pet bowls;

Aerating ornamental pools, or stocking them with predatory fish.

To learn more about the virus please visit here.