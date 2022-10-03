BEDFORD, Ind. — More than 100 workers are being displaced as Ascension St. Vincent prepares to close an additional 10 locations.

In two letters to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, Ascension Medical Group announced the upcoming closure of Ascension St. Vincent Dunn and nine other practice locations in Bedford and nearby Mitchell. These closures will include the permanent elimination of all positions related to those operations.

The closures are expected to impact 77 employees at the hospital and 56 employees across the other locations. The medical group said it intends to offer severance and outpatient services to those employees who do not secure another position within the organization.

The medical group expects the terminations at the hospital will become effective on Dec. 17. The terminations at the other locations are expected to start on Dec. 16 and finish around Dec. 23.

This is the second major closure by the medical group. In June, Ascension St. Vincent announced that it was closing 11 immediate care centers across central Indiana, along with a cluster in southeastern Indiana. The news left the Clinton County Health Department scrambling for answers.

On Monday, Ascension Indiana sent the following statement about the latest closures:

After a thorough assessment of the hospital’s current operating environment and the healthcare landscape in Bedford, Ascension St. Vincent Dunn and all Lawrence County Ascension Medical Group (AMG) practices will be closing December 16, 2022. On Friday, Sept. 16, we shared this news with hospital leadership, providers and associates as well as external partners. Plans are in place to ensure continuity of care for patients. Those plans include discussions with local and regional providers to transition healthcare services. Ascension St. Vincent Dunn is one of two Critical Access Hospitals in Lawrence County, just miles apart from one another. In fact, Lawrence County is one of the only counties in the country to have two critical access hospitals. After exploring the options available, including conducting an unsuccessful search for a buyer for the hospital, it was clear that other providers with a larger presence in the region are better positioned to efficiently serve the residents of Bedford and neighboring communities. We are committed to supporting our Ascension St. Vincent Dunn community through this transition.