Clearing up coronavirus confusion

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The coronavirus pandemic has raised so many questions as it changes our everyday life.

Dr. Ram Yeleti, the Chief Physician Executive with Community Health Network, joined us in the studio to go over some of the precautions being pushed out over the coronavirus outbreak.

Dr. Yeleti explained that what makes this illness more dangerous than the flu is because while fewer have died now, there is still no treatment, no vaccine, nor a cure for COVID-19.

He emphasized that the measures taken now, such as avoiding large groups, social distancing, can help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

In this interview, Dr. Yeleti also explained why flattening the curve is important to keep from overloading our healthcare system. Most of all, he explained the best ways to keep the germs from getting you sick.

Click the video above to hear more of his answers about what we can do now to keep this dangerous illness from spreading and taking more lives.