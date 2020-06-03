Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Hoosiers Finding Hope
Crimetracker
Politics
National & World
Washington DC Bureau
Strategic Wealth
Community Hero
Health
FOX59 Links
Marketplace
Hoosier Lottery
Pack the Pantries
Class of 2020
Video
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Watches and Warnings
Star’s Weather School
Closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Pics
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closings
Register your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Where’s Sherman?
Your Town Friday
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Kylee’s Kitchen
Be Our Guest
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Sports
NFL Draft
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Podcasts
Indy Justice
Colts Blue Zone
IN Focus
Full Steam Ahead
Contests
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Results from Indiana’s Primary Election
Z
1.9 million seek jobless aid even as reopenings slow layoffs
Gov. Holcomb offers support for peaceful protests, concern about COVID-19 spread
Video
Marion County surpasses 10,000 coronavirus cases
Popular
‘It did not happen’: Family, attorneys say Dreasjon Reed didn’t shoot at police before deadly encounter
Video
Weather
ISP: Wrong-way driver causes 4-car crash on I-70
Video
Inmate mailed severed finger to Anderson newspaper to protest jail conditions
Video
‘Faith in Indiana’ calls on Mayor Hogsett to support policing reforms
Video
Suspect identified in 2007 disappearance of 3-year-old Madeleine McCann
Gallery
NWS assessing storm damage in Rushville after severe weather hit Wednesday
Gallery
Indy mayor plans to reinstate curfew for Friday, Saturday
Federal charges filed against Indy man accused of firing gun at officers during weekend protest
Gallery