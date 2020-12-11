Donate blood, save lives at Lucas Oil Stadium this Saturday

Colts make major event changes this year to protect donors, staff during COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS – Step into Lucas Oil Stadium this weekend, take a few photos and help save lives across central Indiana.

The 21st annual Bleed Blue Blood Drive takes place on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All donors will receive a free limited-edition Colts football featuring Kenny Moore II, while supplies last, and they will be able to access the field for a photo opportunity.

Appointments are recommended to best manage social distancing. Walk-ins will be assigned the next available appointment time. Register for an appointment online here.

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the nation, particularly in the Midwest and here in Indiana, blood donations are in short supply.

For coronavirus patients, blood donations have the added benefit of providing convalescent plasma, which is collected from people who have recovered from COVID-19 and produced antibodies then used to treat patients who are very ill.

Versiti Blood Center of Indiana, which is operating the drive at Lucas Oil Stadium, now performs COVID-19 antibody testing on all donations as part of standard testing.

This year’s Bleed Blue Blood Drive will look different, as the event’s traditional festivities have been canceled and extra safety measures added to comply with state and CDC guidelines and protect the health of donors and staff.

Holiday movies will not be shown, and there will be no player appearances or on-field activities. Childcare will not be provided, and donors are asked not to bring additional visitors or family to their appointment.

Masks are required, and each visitor will have to pass through multiple checkpoint screenings, including temperature checks. Pre-booked appointments are strongly encouraged.

For more information about the event, visit the Colts community events page.