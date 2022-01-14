Healthcare open enrollment ending Saturday; Here’s what you need to know

The deadline for healthcare open enrollment is fast approaching, and local groups are encouraging Hoosiers to take advantage of the options available.

Americans have until this Saturday to sign up to get coverage through the Affordable Care Act.

The Centers For Medicare and Medicaid says nearly 14 million people have already signed up for coverage this year.

The deadline is Saturday, January 15th, and coverage will begin on February 1st.

Indiana has twice the rate of uninsured compared to Michigan– a statistic Hoosier health care providers are hoping to change.

“I don’t know we fully understand why Michigan’s rate of insured is half of Indiana,” said Brian Tabor, president of the Indiana Hospital Association. “We have Healthy Indiana Plan, other options. It’s really going to take a community effort to make people aware of these options. We know it’s a good thing for everyone to have coverage. It protects them but it also reduces the cost for everyone in the healthcare system when we have more people covered.”

To enroll, click here. There you can look at all of the available options and even find local experts to help.

If you do not enroll by Saturday, you cannot get 2022 coverage unless you qualify for a special enrollment period.

Luckily, there are local resources available to help.

One of those resources is Covering Kids and Families Indiana — which is a free service for Hoosiers to take advantage of.

You can talk to experts who can walk you through signing up and answer questions about the different options available.

“What we have are the experts to do the research for you [to] find out what you need, help you with the paperwork, help get everything submitted, help you if the deadlines that are involved, and all of that. And it’s important note that’s a completely free service,” explained Mark Fairchild, director of policy at Covering Kids and Families of Indiana.

“For Hoosiers, anybody that’s in a panic about the deadline coming up remember, there’s still time to get signed up,” Fairchild said. “There’s still a good solid chance that they qualify for something throughout the year.”