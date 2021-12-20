IU School of Medicine research brings hope for breast cancer patients

INDIANAPOLIS — A new, breakthrough from IU School of Medicine researchers is bringing hope for Americans facing one of the most aggressive forms of breast cancer.

The 4-year, nationwide trial found patients improved in the last half of their treatment when doctors used targeted therapies versus standard therapies.

Researchers looked specifically at Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC), an extremely difficult subtype of the disease.

Local doctors saw improved cure rates for these patients through two things: targeted therapies and blood-based tests.

A blood-based test helped identify the likelihood of this type of cancer’s return. That knowledge coupled with targeted therapies meant better outcomes & care strategy.

“The end message is patients now have better options than they did 4 years ag,” explained Dr. Bryan Schneider, a lead researcher on the trial. “We’re grateful for the 200 patients across the United States who helped contribute to this information.”

Dr. Schneider is also working on a historic breast cancer study on Black breast cancer patients and neuropathy, and as he described to FOX59’s Bearishelle Edmé nearly 2 years ago, “It can feel like a burning or a tingling or feel numb.”

Edmé interviewed a local breast cancer patient in that trial, Saysha Wright

The EAZ171 trial is now 15 patients away and several months away from wrapping up.

There is more information on the IU School of Medicine study at their website.