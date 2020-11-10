Healthcare experts encouraged by COVID19 vaccine trial but questions remain

INDIANAPOLIS — We may be much closer to a COVID-19 vaccine after Pfizer and BioNTech announced promising initial results from its trial.

Pfizer expects to produce 50 million doses this year.

The partnership of companies announced that their vaccine is found to be more than 90% effective in preventing the coronavirus. So far, no serious safety concerns have been reported. But the companies must collect more data on safety.

Pfizer and BioNTech plan to submit their vaccine to the FDA for emergency use authorization soon. First, the required median two-month safety milestone must be met, which should be as soon as next week.

Health experts say there is still a ways to go before this vaccine would be available for people to take safely. They also have questions about the trial vaccine, some of which have to do with the efficacy rate.

“Does that mean 9/10 people made antibodies when they were injected?” asked Kelly Manning, infection prevention manager at Hancock Regional Hospital. “Does that mean 90% injected that they didn’t get sick?”

Manning also questions whether the vaccine would be safe for elderly patients and young children. Pfizer only said of the roughly 44,000 people involved in the trial, 42% have diverse backgrounds.

“We don’t know the actual populations that this vaccine was trialed in particularly yet,” Manning said. “So, still a lot of information coming forward that I think will be very helpful.”

Healthcare experts insist the eventual vaccine must be both effective and safe.

“That we know that it’s going to prevent illness, and that there are not going to be serious side effects either initially or even in the next five or 10 years,” Manning said.

Manning said this requires doctors to be ultra transparent before administering a future vaccine, but she trusts the FDA.

“The FDA will not release these vaccines unless these companies can completely prove that they are safe and effective,” Manning said.

Manning added that the timeline for the vaccine trials does not cause her concern, despite how quickly companies are working to get the FDA’s approval.

“I truly believe some of those barriers, not in regard to safety or efficacy, but just kind of the red tape kind of barriers that, kind of the paperwork part, that may have allowed this to come more quickly,” Manning said.

Healthcare workers plead with everyone to continue wearing their masks, social distancing and washing their hands.