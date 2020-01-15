The Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell bringing 60s-inspired Dirty Knobs to Indianapolis

UPDATE (March 6, 2020): The sold-out Dirty Knobs show on Friday, March 13 has been rescheduled for Sunday, October 4, according to the HI-FI. A second show has been added on Monday, October 5.

Tickets from the originally scheduled March 13 show will be honored at the October 4 show. Ticket holders who have a schedule conflict with the new show date should contact HI-FI box office for more information and options: boxoffice@hifiindy.com.

Tickets are on sale now for the second show on Monday, October 5 here.

Original Story:

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Highly acclaimed guitarist and songwriter Mike Campbell of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers fame is bringing his 60s-inspired rock n’ roll band to Fountain Square.

The Dirty Knobs are set to make their Indianapolis debut at the HI-FI on Friday, March 13th, just before the much-anticipated Wreckless Abandon album drops on March 20th.

“The Dirty Knobs first got together almost fifteen years ago but Wreckless Abandon is our first album and occasion to tour,” Campbell explained in a press release.

“Over the years The Knobs became an outlet for me to play some of the other songs I was writing and to keep the creative juices flowing in between working on albums and tours with Tom and The Heartbreakers.”

The Dirty Knobs release explained Wreckless Abandon was created without an agenda, expectations or deadlines, or the worry of creating hits. The debut album is said to push boundaries of taste, imagination, and genres in 13-tracks of brutally confident rock n’ roll.

After the death of long-time collaborator and friend Tom Petty in 2017, Campbell said the only way to heal some of the pain was to throw himself wholeheartedly back into his music.

“Losing Tom was earth-shattering for me. It was a total shock,” he said.

“It had felt like we would be playing together forever. For a while it was hard to imagine playing in my own band again, let alone one where I’m the frontman. Tom was always my beacon. But everything I’ve been doing since Tom passed, including this album with The Dirty Knobs, is in the spirit of honoring what we did together.”

Campbell replaced Lindsey Buckingham for Fleetwood Mac’s 2018-19 world tour, with The Dirty Knobs continuing to work in the background, spending several years performing low-key shows in Los Angeles and surrounding cities in Southern California.

The band features Campbell up front, joined by Jason Sinay on guitar and vocals (Neil Diamond, Ivan Neville), Lance Morrison on bass (Don Henley), and Matt Laug on drums (Slash, Alanis Morissette).

Wreckless Abandon was produced by Campbell and George Drakoulias, known for his work with The Black Crowes and The Jayhawks, with a cover created by Plastic Ono Band bassist and The Beatles’ Revolver artist Klaus Voorman.

All songs on the album were written by Campbell, and it will feature special appearances by Grammy-winner Chris Stapleton as well as fellow Heartbreaker keyboardist Benmont Tench.

“Wreckless Abandon,” the lead single and title track of the album, is now available alongside the digital album pre-order, including limited-edition merch bundles.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday January 17th at 10 a.m. at HiFiIndy.com

The Dirty Knobs • March 13, 2020 HI-FI Indy • 1043 Virginia Ave

Follow Jeremiah Beaver at FOX59.com and on Twitter: @JerBearMedia