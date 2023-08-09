Drenching downpours have already led to heavy totals Thursday evening and more rain is coming. Local flooding is likely overnight.

RAIN INCREASES THIS EVENING

Showers and thunderstorms are in-bound just after 4pm. Rainfall will increase in coverage and intensity through the evening reaching peak coverage of 85% before midnight.

Locally drenching downpours will get underway and heavy totals are possible in and around thunderstorms. Rainfall will exceed 2″ in some locations. Flood Watch issued overnight.

Rainfall WILL NOT be evenly distributed. Machine (2 different outputs) rainfall numbers have trended lower and are only guidance. Takeaway, is locally heavy totals exceeding 2″ are possible in & around thunderstorms. Exact locations to be determined.

We are getting a pretty clear picture where the excessive rainfall and potential for flooding is developing this evening. Rainfall exceeding 1.50″ portions of Montgomery county just before 6pm. (UPDATE amounts have exceeded 2″ now in New Market and in Clermont just before 7pm)

Rain will scatter and diminish rather quickly from west to east starting around 12am. Some patchy light rain/drizzle is likely out the door early Thursday along with standing water in some locations.

Summer rainfall was minimal as we ended the month of June. Since July 1st, the city of Indianapolis has had just over 7″ of rain which accounts for 85% of the total rainfall this summer. Entering the day we have had 8.56″ of rainfall, still at a deficit of -1.73″.