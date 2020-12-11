Heightened COVID-19 dangers for smokers, vapers

INDIANAPOLIS – Cases of coronavirus are surging across the United States, and most parts of the world. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is issuing a warning for people who smoke cigarettes or vape on a regular basis. The main issue at hand: both of them hurt the lungs.

FOX59 spoke with Dr. Susan Bailey, the president of the American Medical Association, and Matthew Myers, the president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. They talked about why this pandemic can serve as a perfect reason to either quit tobacco products, or prevent people from even starting.

For parents looking for more resources, click here

For anyone in general looking for tips to stop using smoking and vaping products, click here