Help coming for Indiana small businesses after governor signs bill

INDIANAPOLIS — Help is on the way for Indiana small businesses after the governor signed a bill into law.

Small businesses could receive up to $10,000 dollars a month with a cap of $50,000 dollars total thanks to funds from the federal Cares Act.

To qualify, businesses must have fewer than 100 employees, gross revenue of less than $10,000,000 in 2019 and show they’ve lost at least 30% in monthly revenue. Businesses can still qualify even if they received grants or PPE funds.

“Their livelihoods are truly on the line. It could be a godsend for many of those companies,” said

