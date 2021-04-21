Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

Help coming for Indiana small businesses after governor signs bill

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS — Help is on the way for Indiana small businesses after the governor signed a bill into law.

Small businesses could receive up to $10,000 dollars a month with a cap of $50,000 dollars total thanks to funds from the federal Cares Act.

To qualify, businesses must have fewer than 100 employees, gross revenue of less than $10,000,000 in 2019 and show they’ve lost at least 30% in monthly revenue. Businesses can still qualify even if they received grants or PPE funds.

“Their livelihoods are truly on the line. It could be a godsend for many of those companies,” said

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News