Helping moms in crisis & saving babies: ‘It absolutely would have made a difference in my choices’

Indianapolis — Mikayla Munn, a former student volleyball player at Manchester University hid her pregnancy and gave birth to a baby boy in the bathroom of her dorm. That’s also where baby Alexander Liam died. Today Mikayla sits in prison sentenced for his death. However, her story doesn’t end there. She says that’s where her real story began.

In an exclusive interview, Fox 59 anchor Fanchon Stinger talks to Mikayla about what’s happened since.

Fanchon introduces you to two ladies with two very different stories, now united in one single mission – to help frightened moms in crisis and save babies through Safe Haven Baby Boxes. Mikayla says, “It absolutely would have made a difference in my choices. Not asking for help is what ends up in places like this.”

Linda Znachko, founder of He Knows Your Name ministry, and Mikayla Munn say this is only possible because of the power of transformation, forgiveness, and humility.

Anonymously surrender a baby without fear of being charged or judged at Safe Haven Baby Boxes. You can call 1-866-99BABY1 or 911.

List of Indiana Safe Haven Baby Boxes:

Woodburn City Fire Department- 22731 Main St Woodburn IN 46797

Coolspring TWP Fire Department-7111 W 400 N, Michigan City, IN 46360

Decatur TWP Fire Department- 3750 Foltz St, Indianapolis, IN 46221

Chesterton Fire Department- 702 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304

North Vernon Fire Department- 2000 North Madison Ave., North Vernon, IN 47265

Carmel Fire Department Station 45- 10701 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46280

Franciscan Health Michigan City- 3500 Franciscan Way, Michigan City, IN 46360.

Mount Vernon Fire Department- 311 College Street, Mt Vernon, IN 47620

Seymour Fire Department #3- 605 Meadowbrook Drive, Seymour IN 47274

Franciscan Health Hammond- 5454 Hohman Ave, Hammond, IN 46320

Turkey Creek Fire Territory Station #2- 8138 E. McClintic Road, Syracuse, IN 46567

Warsaw Fire Station #2- 2204 E Center St., Warsaw, IN 46580

St. Catherine Hospital – 4321 Fir Street, East Chicago, IN 46312

Vernon Township Fire Station #3- 600 Vitality Drive, Fortville, IN 46040

Crown Point Fire Station- 126 N. East St., Crown Point, IN 46307

Angola Fire Station- 202 W. Gilmore Street, Angola, IN 46703

Frankfort Fire Station- 257 South Clay Street, Frankfort, IN 46041

New Haven Fire Station- 910 Hartzell Rd, New Haven, IN 46774

Columbia City Fire Station- 112 S. Chauncey Street, Columbia City, IN 46725

Connersville Fire Station #4- 124 South Fountain Street, Connersville, IN 47331

White River Township Fire Station #4-366 North Morgantown Road, Greenwood, IN 46142

Portage Fire Station #2- 6275 Old Porter Road, Portage, IN 46368

Hobart Fire Station #2- 2411 W. Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN 46342

Kokomo Fire Station #1- 215 W Superior St. Kokomo, IN 46901

Margaret Mary Health – 321 Mitchell Avenue, Batesville, IN 47006

Valparaiso Fire Station #1- 205 E. Indiana Ave, Valparaiso, IN 46383

Owen County Ems-367 State Hwy 46 West, Spencer, IN. 47460

Franciscan Health East-1701 Creasey Lane, Lafayette, IN 47905

Decatur Fire Department- 206 South 7th Street, Decatur, IN 46733

Logansport Fire Station-630 High Street, Logansport, IN 46947

Lake Station Fire Department- ​1876 Fairview Avenue, Lake Station, IN 46405

Kendallville Fire Station 2- 304 E. North Street, Kendallville, IN 46755

Auburn Fire Department-902 S. Grandstaff Drive, Auburn, IN 46706

Mooresville Fire Department- 415 East State Road 144 ​Mooresville, IN 46158​

Vincennes Fire Station #1- 928 Vigo Street​, Vincennes, IN 47591​

Shelbyville Fire Station #1- 40 W Broadway St, Shelbyville, IN 46176

Lowell Vol. Fire Department- 1331 E Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN 46356

Lawrenceburg Fire Department- 300 W Tate St, Lawrenceburg, IN 47025

Merrilville Fire Department- 18 W 73rd Ave, Merrillville, IN 46410

New Castle Fire Department- 229 N Main St, New Castle, IN 47362

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Ferdinand Ambulance Station- 202 E. 3rd Street, Ferdinand, IN 47532

Lebanon Public Safety Building / Fire Station 11 – 975 Lasley Dr., Lebanon, IN 46052

Clarksville Fire Station, #1-106 E Stansifer Ave, Clarksville, IN 47129

Wabash Fire Department Training Center – 1000 N. Wabash St., Wabash, IN 46992

Muncie Fire Station 1 -421 East Jackson Street, Muncie, IN 47305

Westfield Fire Station #83 -17944 Grassy Branch Rd, Westfield, IN 46074

Gary Fire Department Engine Company #5-4959 Pennsylvania St, Gary, IN 46409

Kings Daughters’ Health, EMS Annex Building- 600 West St, Madison, IN 47250

Danville Fire Station 192- 100 Twinbridges Road, Danville, IN 46122

Harrison Township Fire Department; Station 1-120 Hilltop Dr. Corydon, IN 47112

Marion General Hospital (MGH) – 441 N Wabash Ave, Marion, IN 46952

Boonville Fire Department-410 S 4th St, Boonville, IN 47601

Brownsburg Fire Territory Fire Station 131 -55 E Main St, Brownsburg, IN 46112

Sugar Creek Fire Department Station 41 — 375 West National Avenue, West Terre Haute, IN 47885

Putnam County EMS — 513 S Bloomington St, Greencastle, IN 46135

Schererville Fire Station #2 — 280 Plum Creek Dr, Schererville, IN 46375

Huntington Fire Station #3 — 1333 Etna Ave., Huntington, IN 46750

Martinsville Fire Department- 160 W Morgan st. Martinsville, IN 46151

Franklin Fire Station #22 – 1800 Thornburg Lane, Franklin, IN 46131

Greensburg Fire Department, Station 1 -528 N Ireland St, Greensburg, IN 47240

Franciscan Health Rensselaer- 1104 E. Grace St., Rensselaer, IN 47978

Bedford City Fire Department Headquarters-1900 H Street Bedford, IN. 47421

Cleveland Township Fire Department – 29515 County Road 6 Elkhart, IN 46514

Lafayette Township Fire Protection District – 4002 Scottsville Road, Floyds Knobs, IN 47119

Jeffersonville Fire Station #3 -1603 Truckers Blvd., Jeffersonville, IN 47130