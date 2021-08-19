Helping moms in crisis & saving babies: ‘It absolutely would have made a difference in my choices’

Indianapolis — Mikayla Munn, a former student volleyball player at Manchester University hid her pregnancy and gave birth to a baby boy in the bathroom of her dorm. That’s also where baby Alexander Liam died. Today Mikayla sits in prison sentenced for his death. However, her story doesn’t end there. She says that’s where her real story began.
In an exclusive interview, Fox 59 anchor Fanchon Stinger talks to Mikayla about what’s happened since.
Fanchon introduces you to two ladies with two very different stories, now united in one single mission – to help frightened moms in crisis and save babies through Safe Haven Baby Boxes. Mikayla says, “It absolutely would have made a difference in my choices. Not asking for help is what ends up in places like this.”
Linda Znachko, founder of He Knows Your Name ministry, and Mikayla Munn say this is only possible because of the power of transformation, forgiveness, and humility.
Anonymously surrender a baby without fear of being charged or judged at Safe Haven Baby Boxes. You can call 1-866-99BABY1 or 911.
List of Indiana Safe Haven Baby Boxes:
- Woodburn City Fire Department- 22731 Main St Woodburn IN 46797
- Coolspring TWP Fire Department-7111 W 400 N, Michigan City, IN 46360
- Decatur TWP Fire Department- 3750 Foltz St, Indianapolis, IN 46221
- Chesterton Fire Department- 702 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304
- North Vernon Fire Department- 2000 North Madison Ave., North Vernon, IN 47265
- Carmel Fire Department Station 45- 10701 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46280
- Franciscan Health Michigan City- 3500 Franciscan Way, Michigan City, IN 46360.
- Mount Vernon Fire Department- 311 College Street, Mt Vernon, IN 47620
- Seymour Fire Department #3- 605 Meadowbrook Drive, Seymour IN 47274
- Franciscan Health Hammond- 5454 Hohman Ave, Hammond, IN 46320
- Turkey Creek Fire Territory Station #2- 8138 E. McClintic Road, Syracuse, IN 46567
- Warsaw Fire Station #2- 2204 E Center St., Warsaw, IN 46580
- St. Catherine Hospital – 4321 Fir Street, East Chicago, IN 46312
- Vernon Township Fire Station #3- 600 Vitality Drive, Fortville, IN 46040
- Crown Point Fire Station- 126 N. East St., Crown Point, IN 46307
- Angola Fire Station- 202 W. Gilmore Street, Angola, IN 46703
- Frankfort Fire Station- 257 South Clay Street, Frankfort, IN 46041
- New Haven Fire Station- 910 Hartzell Rd, New Haven, IN 46774
- Columbia City Fire Station- 112 S. Chauncey Street, Columbia City, IN 46725
- Connersville Fire Station #4- 124 South Fountain Street, Connersville, IN 47331
- White River Township Fire Station #4-366 North Morgantown Road, Greenwood, IN 46142
- Portage Fire Station #2- 6275 Old Porter Road, Portage, IN 46368
- Hobart Fire Station #2- 2411 W. Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN 46342
- Kokomo Fire Station #1- 215 W Superior St. Kokomo, IN 46901
- Margaret Mary Health – 321 Mitchell Avenue, Batesville, IN 47006
- Valparaiso Fire Station #1- 205 E. Indiana Ave, Valparaiso, IN 46383
- Owen County Ems-367 State Hwy 46 West, Spencer, IN. 47460
- Franciscan Health East-1701 Creasey Lane, Lafayette, IN 47905
- Decatur Fire Department- 206 South 7th Street, Decatur, IN 46733
- Logansport Fire Station-630 High Street, Logansport, IN 46947
- Lake Station Fire Department- 1876 Fairview Avenue, Lake Station, IN 46405
- Kendallville Fire Station 2- 304 E. North Street, Kendallville, IN 46755
- Auburn Fire Department-902 S. Grandstaff Drive, Auburn, IN 46706
- Mooresville Fire Department- 415 East State Road 144 Mooresville, IN 46158
- Vincennes Fire Station #1- 928 Vigo Street, Vincennes, IN 47591
- Shelbyville Fire Station #1- 40 W Broadway St, Shelbyville, IN 46176
- Lowell Vol. Fire Department- 1331 E Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN 46356
- Lawrenceburg Fire Department- 300 W Tate St, Lawrenceburg, IN 47025
- Merrilville Fire Department- 18 W 73rd Ave, Merrillville, IN 46410
- New Castle Fire Department- 229 N Main St, New Castle, IN 47362
- Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Ferdinand Ambulance Station- 202 E. 3rd Street, Ferdinand, IN 47532
- Lebanon Public Safety Building / Fire Station 11 – 975 Lasley Dr., Lebanon, IN 46052
- Clarksville Fire Station, #1-106 E Stansifer Ave, Clarksville, IN 47129
- Wabash Fire Department Training Center – 1000 N. Wabash St., Wabash, IN 46992
- Muncie Fire Station 1 -421 East Jackson Street, Muncie, IN 47305
- Westfield Fire Station #83 -17944 Grassy Branch Rd, Westfield, IN 46074
- Gary Fire Department Engine Company #5-4959 Pennsylvania St, Gary, IN 46409
- Kings Daughters’ Health, EMS Annex Building- 600 West St, Madison, IN 47250
- Danville Fire Station 192- 100 Twinbridges Road, Danville, IN 46122
- Harrison Township Fire Department; Station 1-120 Hilltop Dr. Corydon, IN 47112
- Marion General Hospital (MGH) – 441 N Wabash Ave, Marion, IN 46952
- Boonville Fire Department-410 S 4th St, Boonville, IN 47601
- Brownsburg Fire Territory Fire Station 131 -55 E Main St, Brownsburg, IN 46112
- Sugar Creek Fire Department Station 41 — 375 West National Avenue, West Terre Haute, IN 47885
- Putnam County EMS — 513 S Bloomington St, Greencastle, IN 46135
- Schererville Fire Station #2 — 280 Plum Creek Dr, Schererville, IN 46375
- Huntington Fire Station #3 — 1333 Etna Ave., Huntington, IN 46750
- Martinsville Fire Department- 160 W Morgan st. Martinsville, IN 46151
- Franklin Fire Station #22 – 1800 Thornburg Lane, Franklin, IN 46131
- Greensburg Fire Department, Station 1 -528 N Ireland St, Greensburg, IN 47240
- Franciscan Health Rensselaer- 1104 E. Grace St., Rensselaer, IN 47978
- Bedford City Fire Department Headquarters-1900 H Street Bedford, IN. 47421
- Cleveland Township Fire Department – 29515 County Road 6 Elkhart, IN 46514
- Lafayette Township Fire Protection District – 4002 Scottsville Road, Floyds Knobs, IN 47119
- Jeffersonville Fire Station #3 -1603 Truckers Blvd., Jeffersonville, IN 47130