HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Police arrested a Henry County man after they say he lead them on a chase with a toddler unsecured in the passenger seat.

A probable cause affidavit filed against Gary Smith says an officer with the New Castle Police Department went to pull Smith over for an expired plate before the chase. At the time, police say Smith was driving a 2-door Chevrolet truck.

The document said when the officer activated their emergency lights and siren, Smith appeared to pull over before continuing on. Police say Smith drove “normal speeds”, but didn’t pull over. The officer continued to follow Smith as he drove, even coming to a full stop at stop signs and using his turn signals appropriately.

Eventually, the document said Smith drove into an alley and stopped. The officer ordered Smith to put his hands outside the window, which Smith did. It wasn’t until the officer handcuffed that they found out a toddler was in the truck.

The document said when the officer asked Smith why he didn’t stop, he said it was because he knew he had a suspended license and that he would get in trouble for not having his son in a car seat.

Police contacted the child’s grandmother, who came and took custody of him. The Department of Child Services was also contacted about the issue.

Smith faces charges of neglect of a dependent, resisting law enforcement, and driving while suspended. A trial is set for November 21.