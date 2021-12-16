Here are the most searched Christmas cookies by state this year

INDIANAPOLIS – Snowball cookies? Sugar cookies? Snoopy cookies? These are just a few that top the list of most searched Christmas cookies by state this year, according to Google Trends.

What was the most searched Christmas cookie in Indiana?

Christmas cookie fudge was the most searched Christmas cookie in Indiana this year.

Some other popular one’s that topped the list:

Italian Christmas cookies

Keto Christmas cookies

Snowball cookies

Christmas sugar cookies

Some not-so-popular one’s included:

Lemon Christmas cookies

Cherry Christmas cookies

Swedish Christmas cookies

Google Trends broke down the search into five categories: Flavor, shape, substitute ingredients, internationally inspired, and other.