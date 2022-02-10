INDIANAPOLIS – Buffalo chicken? Cheese? Baked Cheesy? Corn? There are so many options for game day dips. Those are just some of the most uniquely searched game days dips in 2022 ahead of the Super Bowl, according to Google Trends.

What was the most searched game day dip in Indiana?

Cheese dip was the most searched game-day dip in Indiana this year.

Some other popular one’s that topped the list:

Buffalo chicken dip

Queso dip

7-layer dip

Jalapeno popper dip

Some not-so-popular one’s included:

Pizza dip

Chocolate chip cookie dip

Beer dip

French dip

Google Trends broke down the search into five categories: meat, veggie, seafood, cheese, and others.