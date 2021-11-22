Here are the most searched Thanksgiving casseroles by state this year

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Thanksgiving Casserole 2021

INDIANAPOLIS – Green bean, potato, sweet potato, corn, pineapple? These are just a few of the most searched Thanksgiving casseroles this year, according to Google Trends.

What was the most searched casserole in Indiana?

Hash-brown casserole was the most searched casserole in Indiana this year.

Some other popular one’s that top the list are:

  • Green bean
  • Broccoli cheese
  • Sweet Potato
  • Corn

Some not so popular one’s included:

  • Leftover casserole
  • French toast
  • Breakfast
  • Pineapple
  • Butternut squash

Google Trends broke down the search into five categories: potatoes, greens, corn, other veggies, and other.

Thanksgiving Casserole 2021

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Fun Winter Activities

Home for the Holidays

More Home for the Holidays

Latest News

More News