Here’s a look at INDOT’s interstate construction plans for 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has big plans for the 2020 construction season.

INDOT crews will be busy from April through December with several interstate projects in central Indiana. Traffic will be configured in a crossover pattern. Traffic will shift to one side of the interstate—usually with two lanes available in each direction—while crews work on the other side.

Here’s a look at INDOT’s plans:

Ronald Reagan Parkway to S.R. 267

Section 1: Ronald Reagan Parkway to S.R. 267 (June through October)

I-70 westbound will close from Ronald Reagan Parkway to State Road 267 for a patching project. Traffic will use a crossover pattern on the eastbound side. Three lanes will go eastbound while two lanes will go westbound.

The SR 267 to I-70 EB ramp will be closed. All other ramps will be accessible during construction.

I-70 EB & WB through Downtown Indianapolis

Section 2: I-70 EB & WB through Downtown Indianapolis (April to October)

I-70 EB & WB from I-465 to South Split (west side)

INDOT will focus on bridge work in this area. The eastbound lanes will be closed from the end of May through July 3. Westbound lanes will close from Aug. 3 through Sept. 4.

Drivers should expect miscellaneous ramp and local restrictions. INDOT will release detour information later.

I-70 EB & WB from North Split to I-465 (east side)

Expect a crossover pattern shift. I-70 eastbound will close from May 26 through July 3. I-70 westbound will close from Aug. 3 through Sept. 4. Drivers will encounter some ramp closures.

On I-70 eastbound and westbound just beyond I-465 on the east side, crews will patch the interstate. Expect lane restrictions on nights and weekends.

Bridge work on the south side

INDOT will replace a pair of bridges on the south side. Lanes will still be open in both directions.

The work includes the I-65 bridges over Keystone Avenue, at mile marker 107, and over Little Buck Creek, at mile marker 103.

I-70 EB & WB from Post Road to Ohio State Line

Section 3: I-70 EB & WB from Post Road to Ohio State Line (April to December)

Crews will patch and resurface I-70 outside Marion County. One lane will be open in each direction at all times during the summer. Drivers should expect various ramp closures.

Contractors will work in 10-mile continuous work zones and can only work in one direction at a time in the zones. There will be a five-mile separation between zones in most areas.

Stay Informed

INDOT said forthcoming details on specific projects will be released weekly. Motorists in East Central Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via: