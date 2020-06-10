Here’s how Marion County residents can get free face masks

INDIANAPOLIS – As officials continue to urge everyone to wear face coverings in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett is reminding residents they can request a free mask.

It’s a very easy process. You just have to sign up at indy.gov/masks.

The masks are intended for Marion County adult residents unable to purchase their own.

City officials appropriated $3 million to the free face mask program as part of funding from the federal CARES Act.

Thus far, they city received requests from 18,000 people. The first shipment of masks arrived this week, and residents will start to receive them next week.

“This program makes it possible for residents to protect themselves and their neighbors, and I encourage anyone having a difficult time purchasing a face covering to log on now and request one through our indy.gov website,” said Hogsett.

“Wearing face coverings is one of the most important steps residents can take to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Marion County Public Health Director Dr. Virginia Caine. “This program is a user-friendly way to continue bringing down our rate of infection.”