The FIFA Women’s World Cup is here—and FOX is carrying the games.

That means a change in the daily routine for FOX59 News viewers, who will find soccer games preempting news programming over the next month or so.

Here’s a look at how World Cup games will affect the FOX59 News schedule:

Thursday, July 20: No early edition of FOX59 Morning News, which will start at 8 a.m.; FOX59 News at Ten and FOX59 NewsPoint at Eleven will not air in the evening

Friday, July 21: No FOX59 News at Seven or FOX59 News at Ten; FOX59 NewsPoint at Eleven slides to 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 22: No FOX59 Morning News

Sunday, July 23: FOX59 Morning News starts at 8 a.m.

Wednesday, July 26: No FOX59 News at Seven or FOX59 News at Ten; FOX59 NewsPoint at Eleven slides to 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 29: No FOX59 Morning News

Monday, July 31: FOX59 Morning News starts at 8 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 1: FOX59 Morning News starts at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 2: FOX59 Morning News starts at 8 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 3: FOX59 Morning News starts at 4 a.m.; the 5 a.m., 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. newscasts are preempted by soccer, with FOX59 Morning News returning at 8 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5: No FOX59 News at Ten

Sunday, Aug. 6: FOX59 Morning News starts at 7 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 10: No FOX59 News at Ten

Friday, Aug. 11: FOX59 Morning News starts at 5:30 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12: FOX59 Morning News starts at 8:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 15: FOX59 Morning News starts at 6 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 16: FOX59 Morning News starts at 4 a.m.; the 5 a.m., 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. newscasts are preempted by soccer, with FOX59 Morning News returning at 8 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20: FOX59 Morning News starts at 9 a.m.