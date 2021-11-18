Here’s how you can see Budweiser’s famed Clydesdales in Indiana on Friday

CARMEL, Ind. – You can meet the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales in Carmel this week.

The famed horses, a symbol of Anheuser-Busch since 1933, will make several appearances on Friday, including a parade through the Carmel Arts & Design District and Midtown.

These horses are truly a special breed. Budweiser Clydesdales must be at least three years of age. They stand approximately six feet at the shoulder and weigh about 2,000 pounds on average. In addition, they must be bay in color, have four white legs, a blaze of white on the face and black mane and tail.

Since the horses meet millions of people every year, they must also have a gentle temperament.

Eight of the Clydesdales will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon at the Kroger on Range Line Road. They’ll be there for photos at 4 p.m. After that, they’ll go on parade through the streets of Carmel.

The city recommends the following vantage points to get a good look:

Payless Liquors (445 S. Rangeline Rd.)

Cancun Mexican Restaurant (511 S. Rangeline Rd.)

Midtown Plaza (365 Monon Trail)

Old Town Tavern (29 W. Main St.)

The parade route will depend on timing and weather, according to organizers.

Map of route via City of Carmel

The Clydesdales last visited Carmel in August 2016. They make hundreds of appearances around the country each year, always accompanied by a Dalmatian.

If you can’t see them in Carmel on Friday, you can also find the horses at Anheuser-Busch breweries in St. Louis, Missouri.; Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Ft. Collins, Coloradp. You can also find them at Grant’s Farm in St. Louis and at Warm Springs Ranch, the 300-plus acre Clydesdale breeding farm located near Boonville, Missouri.