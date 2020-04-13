Here’s how you can support the family of fallen IMPD Officer Breann Leath

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department unveiled a t-shirt design Monday honoring fallen IMPD Officer Breann Leath.

The department said t-shirts, hoodies and other items would be available, with 100% of the proceeds going to the Officer Breann Leath Memorial Fund of the Central Indiana Police Foundation. IMPD said the money would go to help support Leath’s family.

The memorial items are available at shopIMPD.com. T-shirts cost $19.99 while long-sleeve t-shirts cost $24.99 and hoodies cost $29.99. People can also make a direct donation to the memorial fund.

The design features Leath’s name and the words, “mother, daughter, sister, friend, veteran, officer, hero” as well as her end of watch (April 9, 2020).

IMPD said those interested in supporting the family simply need to choose their item and place an order. Shipping may be slightly delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but IMPD said it should take 5-8 days to arrive.

Leath was shot and killed last week while responding to a domestic violence call. She will be laid to rest following a virtual memorial service at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Thursday, April 16.