SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — The boys high school basketball game between Shelbyville and New Castle was suspended on Friday night after a player suffered a “traumatic lower leg injury.”

It happened during the game’s fourth quarter when New Castle junior Landon Thompson came down from an attempted rebound. A webcast of the game shows players and spectators turning away in horror as athletic trainers moved in to treat Thompson.

Medics were called and attended to Thompson before transporting him to the hospital. New Castle Basketball said in a Facebook post Saturday morning that Thompson underwent surgery and is recovering.

Courtesy: Shelbyville Central Schools

After Thompson was taken away, it was announced that the rest of the game would be postponed.

As that announcement was happening, students, players and parents joined hands and formed a circle on the court to pray for Thompson.

New Castle said Thompson is now on the road to recovery.

“Please join us as we continue to pray for Landon, the Thompson Family, his medical team and the entire Trojan Basketball Family,” the post read. “We love you, Landon!”