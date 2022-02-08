From the moment they first set foot on campus, today’s high-school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, coaches—the list goes on and on. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields—something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

To find the highest-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high-school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary non-degree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs in Indianapolis that don’t require a college degree.

#50. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $54,000

– #188 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,850



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)

— Fairbanks, AK ($94,280)

— Kankakee, IL ($93,420)

– Job description: Assemble, install, alter, and repair pipelines or pipe systems that carry water, steam, air, or other liquids or gases. May install heating and cooling equipment and mechanical control systems. Includes sprinkler fitters.

#49. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $54,420

– #93 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,080



National

– Annual mean salary: $54,040

– Employment: 103,730

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($85,110)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($77,260)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($76,940)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in landscaping or groundskeeping activities. Work may involve reviewing contracts to ascertain service, machine, and workforce requirements; answering inquiries from potential customers regarding methods, material, and price ranges; and preparing estimates according to labor, material, and machine costs.

#48. Pipelayers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $54,670

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210



National

– Annual mean salary: $45,060

– Employment: 33,950

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($77,880)

— Eugene, OR ($76,240)

— Worcester, MA-CT ($72,600)

– Job description: Lay pipe for storm or sanitation sewers, drains, and water mains. Perform any combination of the following tasks: grade trenches or culverts, position pipe, or seal joints.

#47. Sheet metal workers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $55,170

– #103 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,690



National

– Annual mean salary: $55,320

– Employment: 128,220

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($132,900)

— Kankakee, IL ($91,140)

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($87,030)

– Job description: Fabricate, assemble, install, and repair sheet metal products and equipment, such as ducts, control boxes, drainpipes, and furnace casings. Work may involve any of the following: setting up and operating fabricating machines to cut, bend, and straighten sheet metal; shaping metal over anvils, blocks, or forms using hammer; operating soldering and welding equipment to join sheet metal parts; or inspecting, assembling, and smoothing seams and joints of burred surfaces. Includes sheet metal duct installers who install prefabricated sheet metal ducts used for heating, air conditioning, or other purposes.

#46. Brokerage clerks

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,460

– Employment: 44,720

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($75,240)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($73,770)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($69,860)

– Job description: Perform duties related to the purchase, sale, or holding of securities. Duties include writing orders for stock purchases or sales, computing transfer taxes, verifying stock transactions, accepting and delivering securities, tracking stock price fluctuations, computing equity, distributing dividends, and keeping records of daily transactions and holdings.

#45. Advertising sales agents

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $55,400

– #120 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 700



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,040

– Employment: 110,040

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,850)

— Winston-Salem, NC ($104,930)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,370)

– Job description: Sell or solicit advertising space, time, or media in publications, signage, TV, radio, or Internet establishments or public spaces.

#44. Fire inspectors and investigators

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $55,530

– #50 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,680

– Employment: 14,010

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($129,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,610)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($102,370)

– Job description: Inspect buildings to detect fire hazards and enforce local ordinances and state laws, or investigate and gather facts to determine cause of fires and explosions.

#42 (tie). Chefs and head cooks

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $55,560

– #105 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,740

– Employment: 101,490

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($98,210)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($90,840)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($86,460)

– Job description: Direct and may participate in the preparation, seasoning, and cooking of salads, soups, fish, meats, vegetables, desserts, or other foods. May plan and price menu items, order supplies, and keep records and accounts.

#42 (tie). Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $55,560

– #148 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,350

– Employment: 55,200

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,510)

— Jackson, TN ($92,200)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,640)

– Job description: Repair, test, adjust, or install electronic equipment, such as industrial controls, transmitters, and antennas.

#41. Structural iron and steel workers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $55,890

– #67 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 600



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,650

– Employment: 71,490

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,360)

— Rockford, IL ($90,160)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,740)

– Job description: Raise, place, and unite iron or steel girders, columns, and other structural members to form completed structures or structural frameworks. May erect metal storage tanks and assemble prefabricated metal buildings.

#40. Construction and building inspectors

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $56,810

– #185 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 720



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)

— Salinas, CA ($98,360)

– Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.

#39. Heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics and installers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $56,870

– #84 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,580



National

– Annual mean salary: $53,410

– Employment: 344,020

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($91,840)

— Napa, CA ($82,650)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($76,440)

– Job description: Install or repair heating, central air conditioning, HVAC, or refrigeration systems, including oil burners, hot-air furnaces, and heating stoves.

#38. Computer numerically controlled tool programmers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $57,590

– #62 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,010

– Employment: 25,530

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,330)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($95,140)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($85,480)

– Job description: Develop programs to control machining or processing of materials by automatic machine tools, equipment, or systems. May also set up, operate, or maintain equipment.

#37. Firefighters

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $57,720

– #88 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,130



National

– Annual mean salary: $56,360

– Employment: 311,350

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,680)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,480)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($105,670)

– Job description: Control and extinguish fires or respond to emergency situations where life, property, or the environment is at risk. Duties may include fire prevention, emergency medical service, hazardous material response, search and rescue, and disaster assistance.

#36. Millwrights

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $58,350

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380



National

– Annual mean salary: $59,080

– Employment: 44,400

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elmira, NY ($94,190)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($90,570)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,090)

– Job description: Install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to layout plans, blueprints, or other drawings.

#35. Electricians

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $58,600

– #155 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,380



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,680)

— Trenton, NJ ($90,210)

— Kankakee, IL ($88,530)

– Job description: Install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems, or electrical control systems.

#34. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $59,530

– #127 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,240



National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,040)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,180)

– Job description: Provide high-level administrative support by conducting research, preparing statistical reports, and handling information requests, as well as performing routine administrative functions such as preparing correspondence, receiving visitors, arranging conference calls, and scheduling meetings. May also train and supervise lower-level clerical staff.

#33. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $59,900

– #119 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 850



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,040

– Employment: 128,300

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($95,680)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,710)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($87,830)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul aircraft engines and assemblies, such as hydraulic and pneumatic systems.

#32. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $60,390

– #100 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,830



National

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– Employment: 402,870

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,440)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,620)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($93,320)

– Job description: Operate one or several types of power construction equipment, such as motor graders, bulldozers, scrapers, compressors, pumps, derricks, shovels, tractors, or front-end loaders to excavate, move, and grade earth, erect structures, or pour concrete or other hard surface pavement. May repair and maintain equipment in addition to other duties.

#31. Industrial machinery mechanics

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $60,520

– #89 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,880



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($84,180)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($84,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,580)

– Job description: Repair, install, adjust, or maintain industrial production and processing machinery or refinery and pipeline distribution systems. May also install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to plans.

#30. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $60,880

– #120 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,980

– Employment: 190,510

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elmira, NY ($94,280)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($92,920)

— Fairbanks, AK ($87,940)

– Job description: Install, set up, rearrange, or remove switching, distribution, routing, and dialing equipment used in central offices or headends. Service or repair telephone, cable television, Internet, and other communications equipment on customers’ property. May install communications equipment or communications wiring in buildings.

#29. Insulation workers, mechanical

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $61,060

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250



National

– Annual mean salary: $55,470

– Employment: 27,700

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($106,690)

— Syracuse, NY ($90,050)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($81,980)

– Job description: Apply insulating materials to pipes or ductwork, or other mechanical systems in order to help control and maintain temperature.

#28. Brickmasons and blockmasons

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $61,720

– #50 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 550



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,420

– Employment: 59,940

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Duluth, MN-WI ($90,610)

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($90,290)

— Pittsfield, MA ($90,070)

– Job description: Lay and bind building materials, such as brick, structural tile, concrete block, cinder block, glass block, and terra-cotta block, with mortar and other substances, to construct or repair walls, partitions, arches, sewers, and other structures.

#27. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $61,860

– #223 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,950



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,980)

— Waterbury, CT ($92,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,750)

– Job description: Review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures. Confer with legal counsel on claims requiring litigation. May also settle insurance claims.

#26. Hearing aid specialists

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $62,230

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $54,630

– Employment: 7,770

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($76,020)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($72,550)

— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($67,290)

– Job description: Select and fit hearing aids for customers. Administer and interpret tests of hearing. Assess hearing instrument efficacy. Take ear impressions and prepare, design, and modify ear molds.

#25. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $63,530

– #231 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,840



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

— Longview, WA ($99,590)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.

#24. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $63,750

– #52 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 10,140



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

#23. Insurance sales agents

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $65,720

– #132 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,950



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,540)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($105,840)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($105,190)

– Job description: Sell life, property, casualty, health, automotive, or other types of insurance. May refer clients to independent brokers, work as an independent broker, or be employed by an insurance company.

#22. Riggers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $65,860

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $53,020

– Employment: 21,700

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($78,600)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($78,040)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($68,240)

– Job description: Set up or repair rigging for construction projects, manufacturing plants, logging yards, ships and shipyards, or for the entertainment industry.

#21. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $66,180

– #265 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,510



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.

#20. Gas plant operators

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $68,710

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,290

– Employment: 14,990

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($98,230)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($97,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,160)

– Job description: Distribute or process gas for utility companies and others by controlling compressors to maintain specified pressures on main pipelines.

#19. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $68,750

– #173 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,500



National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

#18. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $69,200

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,400

– Employment: 50,660

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($95,240)

— Madison, WI ($90,020)

— Salinas, CA ($87,650)

– Job description: Install, repair, and maintain mechanical regulating and controlling devices, such as electric meters, gas regulators, thermostats, safety and flow valves, and other mechanical governors.

#17. Crane and tower operators

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $70,260

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310



National

– Annual mean salary: $64,010

– Employment: 44,060

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($89,250)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,670)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($84,410)

– Job description: Operate mechanical boom and cable or tower and cable equipment to lift and move materials, machines, or products in many directions.

#16. Gambling surveillance officers and gambling investigators

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $71,010

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $39,910

– Employment: 8,340

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($71,010)

— Columbus, OH ($69,820)

— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($53,940)

– Job description: Observe gambling operation for irregular activities such as cheating or theft by either employees or patrons. Investigate potential threats to gambling assets such as money, chips, and gambling equipment. Act as oversight and security agent for management and customers.

#15. Commercial pilots

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $71,470

– #102 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240



National

– Annual mean salary: $110,830

– Employment: 37,120

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($153,990)

— Medford, OR ($152,730)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,290)

– Job description: Pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing aircraft on nonscheduled air carrier routes, or helicopters. Requires Commercial Pilot certificate. Includes charter pilots with similar certification, and air ambulance and air tour pilots. Excludes regional, national, and international airline pilots.

#14. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $71,880

– #56 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,180



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

— Boulder, CO ($94,870)

– Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

#13. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $72,050

– #122 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,020



National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,820)

— Redding, CA ($112,850)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,810)

– Job description: Install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems. May erect poles and light or heavy duty transmission towers.

#12. Boilermakers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $75,000

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,430

– Employment: 14,020

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,050)

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($87,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,050)

– Job description: Construct, assemble, maintain, and repair stationary steam boilers and boiler house auxiliaries. Align structures or plate sections to assemble boiler frame tanks or vats, following blueprints. Work involves use of hand and power tools, plumb bobs, levels, wedges, dogs, or turnbuckles. Assist in testing assembled vessels. Direct cleaning of boilers and boiler furnaces. Inspect and repair boiler fittings, such as safety valves, regulators, automatic-control mechanisms, water columns, and auxiliary machines.

#11. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $79,480

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $83,150

– Employment: 23,070

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($113,410)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($111,660)

— Anchorage, AK ($111,470)

– Job description: Inspect, test, repair, or maintain electrical equipment in generating stations, substations, and in-service relays.

#10. Power plant operators

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $79,510

– #53 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,890

– Employment: 32,960

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,420)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,830)

— Redding, CA ($106,030)

– Job description: Control, operate, or maintain machinery to generate electric power. Includes auxiliary equipment operators.

#9. Transportation inspectors

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $80,420

– #45 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 27,360

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($119,270)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($117,900)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($104,370)

– Job description: Inspect equipment or goods in connection with the safe transport of cargo or people. Includes rail transportation inspectors, such as freight inspectors, rail inspectors, and other inspectors of transportation vehicles not elsewhere classified.

#8. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $80,700

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340



National

– Annual mean salary: $86,200

– Employment: 24,730

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($109,710)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,080)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($101,990)

– Job description: Assemble, install, repair, or maintain electric or hydraulic freight or passenger elevators, escalators, or dumbwaiters.

#7. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $80,860

– #88 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480



National

– Annual mean salary: $83,170

– Employment: 69,000

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($187,890)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($181,340)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,050)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in firefighting and fire prevention and control.

#6. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $81,830

– #149 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,410



National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($124,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($122,460)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($119,130)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. May perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

#5. Postmasters and mail superintendents

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $84,250

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $79,660

– Employment: 13,880

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,130)

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($95,920)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($92,630)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate operational, administrative, management, and support services of a U.S. post office; or coordinate activities of workers engaged in postal and related work in assigned post office.

#4. Detectives and criminal investigators

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $84,690

– #111 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300



National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,380)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,090)

— Anchorage, AK ($126,530)

– Job description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.

#3. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $89,010

– #163 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 470



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.

#2. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $90,420

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 10,540



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

#1. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $96,860

– #153 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,030



National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.

