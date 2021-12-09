Highest-paying jobs in Indianapolis

Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

In Indianapolis, the annual mean wage is $53,060 or 5.8% lower than national mean of $56,310, while the highest-paying occupation makes $271,660. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $94,810

– #172 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 10,980



National

– Annual mean salary: $114,270

– Employment: 1,476,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,480)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,740)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($140,930)

– Job description: Research, design, and develop computer and network software or specialized utility programs. Analyze user needs and develop software solutions, applying principles and techniques of computer science, engineering, and mathematical analysis. Update software or enhance existing software capabilities. May work with computer hardware engineers to integrate hardware and software systems, and develop specifications and performance requirements. May maintain databases within an application area, working individually or coordinating database development as part of a team.

#49. Education administrators, postsecondary

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $95,530

– #148 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 710



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,200

– Employment: 140,880

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ithaca, NY ($205,810)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($178,210)

— Charlottesville, VA ($176,040)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate student instruction, administration, and services, as well as other research and educational activities, at postsecondary institutions, including universities, colleges, and junior and community colleges.

#48. Computer programmers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $95,650

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,840



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,640

– Employment: 178,140

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,420)

— Midland, TX ($119,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,530)

– Job description: Create, modify, and test the code and scripts that allow computer applications to run. Work from specifications drawn up by software and web developers or other individuals. May develop and write computer programs to store, locate, and retrieve specific documents, data, and information.

#47. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $96,610

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,200



National

– Annual mean salary: $96,540

– Employment: 440,300

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,380)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($155,340)

— Missoula, MT ($122,420)

– Job description: Buy and sell securities or commodities in investment and trading firms, or provide financial services to businesses and individuals. May advise customers about stocks, bonds, mutual funds, commodities, and market conditions.

#46. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $96,860

– #153 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,030



National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.

#45. Construction managers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $97,840

– #162 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,400



National

– Annual mean salary: $107,260

– Employment: 285,640

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($161,780)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($154,800)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($153,490)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate, usually through subordinate supervisory personnel, activities concerned with the construction and maintenance of structures, facilities, and systems. Participate in the conceptual development of a construction project and oversee its organization, scheduling, budgeting, and implementation. Includes managers in specialized construction fields, such as carpentry or plumbing.

#44. Atmospheric and space scientists

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $99,030

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $100,550

– Employment: 10,210

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($128,100)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($123,080)

— Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC ($121,200)

– Job description: Investigate atmospheric phenomena and interpret meteorological data, gathered by surface and air stations, satellites, and radar to prepare reports and forecasts for public and other uses. Includes weather analysts and forecasters whose functions require the detailed knowledge of meteorology.

#43. Computer hardware engineers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $99,800

– #77 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $126,140

– Employment: 64,710

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($179,570)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($171,540)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($153,780)

– Job description: Research, design, develop, or test computer or computer-related equipment for commercial, industrial, military, or scientific use. May supervise the manufacturing and installation of computer or computer-related equipment and components.

#42. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $100,310

– #124 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,780



National

– Annual mean salary: $103,010

– Employment: 262,480

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($154,970)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,070)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($145,590)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the academic, administrative, or auxiliary activities of kindergarten, elementary, or secondary schools.

#41. Mechanical engineers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $100,600

– #51 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,890



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,560

– Employment: 293,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($124,190)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($123,700)

– Job description: Perform engineering duties in planning and designing tools, engines, machines, and other mechanically functioning equipment. Oversee installation, operation, maintenance, and repair of equipment such as centralized heat, gas, water, and steam systems.

#40. Training and development managers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $102,740

– #91 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,920

– Employment: 38,710

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($178,590)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,570)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,750)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the training and development activities and staff of an organization.

#39. Economists

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $103,070

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $120,880

– Employment: 17,520

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($153,610)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($148,980)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($142,580)

– Job description: Conduct research, prepare reports, or formulate plans to address economic problems related to the production and distribution of goods and services or monetary and fiscal policy. May collect and process economic and statistical data using sampling techniques and econometric methods.

#38. Industrial production managers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $104,030

– #263 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $118,190

– Employment: 179,570

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($171,890)

— Florence, SC ($167,660)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($155,320)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the work activities and resources necessary for manufacturing products in accordance with cost, quality, and quantity specifications.

#37. Computer network architects

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $105,430

– #105 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,790



National

– Annual mean salary: $119,230

– Employment: 159,350

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($161,950)

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($152,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($148,250)

– Job description: Design and implement computer and information networks, such as local area networks (LAN), wide area networks (WAN), intranets, extranets, and other data communications networks. Perform network modeling, analysis, and planning, including analysis of capacity needs for network infrastructures. May also design network and computer security measures. May research and recommend network and data communications hardware and software.

#36. Physician assistants

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $106,320

– #225 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 710



National

– Annual mean salary: $116,080

– Employment: 125,280

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($168,220)

— Waterbury, CT ($165,230)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($158,020)

– Job description: Provide healthcare services typically performed by a physician, under the supervision of a physician. Conduct complete physicals, provide treatment, and counsel patients. May, in some cases, prescribe medication. Must graduate from an accredited educational program for physician assistants.

#35. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $106,490

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $186,870

– Employment: 83,550

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($259,010)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($254,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($252,430)

– Job description: Pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing aircraft, usually on scheduled air carrier routes, for the transport of passengers and cargo. Requires Federal Air Transport certificate and rating for specific aircraft type used. Includes regional, national, and international airline pilots and flight instructors of airline pilots.

#34. Medical and health services managers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $107,360

– #205 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,200



National

– Annual mean salary: $118,800

– Employment: 402,540

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($174,010)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($171,430)

— Madera, CA ($168,090)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate medical and health services in hospitals, clinics, managed care organizations, public health agencies, or similar organizations.

#33. Optometrists

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $108,220

– #117 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,440

– Employment: 36,690

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Columbia, SC ($228,340)

— New Haven, CT ($186,950)

— Evansville, IN-KY ($182,980)

– Job description: Diagnose, manage, and treat conditions and diseases of the human eye and visual system. Examine eyes and visual system, diagnose problems or impairments, prescribe corrective lenses, and provide treatment. May prescribe therapeutic drugs to treat specific eye conditions.

#32. Nurse practitioners

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $110,050

– #192 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,140



National

– Annual mean salary: $114,510

– Employment: 211,280

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($188,070)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($177,800)

— Salinas, CA ($155,310)

– Job description: Diagnose and treat acute, episodic, or chronic illness, independently or as part of a healthcare team. May focus on health promotion and disease prevention. May order, perform, or interpret diagnostic tests such as lab work and x rays. May prescribe medication. Must be registered nurses who have specialized graduate education.

#31. Actuaries

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $110,440

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200



National

– Annual mean salary: $123,180

– Employment: 22,480

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($156,910)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,230)

— San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX ($142,550)

– Job description: Analyze statistical data, such as mortality, accident, sickness, disability, and retirement rates and construct probability tables to forecast risk and liability for payment of future benefits. May ascertain insurance rates required and cash reserves necessary to ensure payment of future benefits.

#30. Human resources managers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $112,110

– #174 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 910



National

– Annual mean salary: $134,580

– Employment: 156,600

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($194,040)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,890)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($179,870)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate human resources activities and staff of an organization.

#29. Medical scientists, except epidemiologists

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $112,330

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $101,800

– Employment: 126,110

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($143,800)

— New Haven, CT ($142,330)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($136,230)

– Job description: Conduct research dealing with the understanding of human diseases and the improvement of human health. Engage in clinical investigation, research and development, or other related activities.

#28. Advertising and promotions managers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $113,710

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $147,560

– Employment: 22,490

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($220,420)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($185,490)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($181,540)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate advertising policies and programs or produce collateral materials, such as posters, contests, coupons, or giveaways, to create extra interest in the purchase of a product or service for a department, an entire organization, or on an account basis.

#27. Nurse midwives

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $114,870

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,540

– Employment: 7,120

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($191,440)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($171,000)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,870)

– Job description: Diagnose and coordinate all aspects of the birthing process, either independently or as part of a healthcare team. May provide well-woman gynecological care. Must have specialized, graduate nursing education.

#26. Podiatrists

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $117,120

– #48 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210



National

– Annual mean salary: $151,110

– Employment: 9,710

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA ($229,330)

— Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC ($226,260)

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($221,380)

– Job description: Diagnose and treat diseases and deformities of the human foot.

#25. Purchasing managers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $117,230

– #106 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 430



National

– Annual mean salary: $132,660

– Employment: 70,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($181,240)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,300)

— Morgantown, WV ($167,740)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the activities of buyers, purchasing officers, and related workers involved in purchasing materials, products, and services. Includes wholesale or retail trade merchandising managers and procurement managers.

#24. Architectural and engineering managers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $120,110

– #251 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,430



National

– Annual mean salary: $158,100

– Employment: 195,900

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($226,920)

— Amarillo, TX ($199,940)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,610)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as architecture and engineering or research and development in these fields.

#23. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $121,860

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,440



National

– Annual mean salary: $99,680

– Employment: 288,150

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rochester, NY ($150,650)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,850)

— Battle Creek, MI ($141,310)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers where technical or scientific knowledge is required in such areas as biology, engineering, chemistry, and electronics, normally obtained from at least 2 years of postsecondary education.

#22. General and operations managers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $124,560

– #80 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 17,810



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,740

– Employment: 2,347,420

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($183,170)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($175,990)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,370)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the operations of public or private sector organizations, overseeing multiple departments or locations. Duties and responsibilities include formulating policies, managing daily operations, and planning the use of materials and human resources, but are too diverse and general in nature to be classified in any one functional area of management or administration, such as personnel, purchasing, or administrative services. Usually manage through subordinate supervisors. Excludes First-Line Supervisors.

#21. Personal financial advisors

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $125,550

– #74 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,220



National

– Annual mean salary: $122,490

– Employment: 218,050

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Gainesville, FL ($206,120)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($169,850)

— Tyler, TX ($169,690)

– Job description: Advise clients on financial plans using knowledge of tax and investment strategies, securities, insurance, pension plans, and real estate. Duties include assessing clients’ assets, liabilities, cash flow, insurance coverage, tax status, and financial objectives. May also buy and sell financial assets for clients.

#20. Lawyers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $125,650

– #99 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,280



National

– Annual mean salary: $148,910

– Employment: 658,120

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,610)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,920)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,070)

– Job description: Represent clients in criminal and civil litigation and other legal proceedings, draw up legal documents, or manage or advise clients on legal transactions. May specialize in a single area or may practice broadly in many areas of law.

#19. Compensation and benefits managers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $125,840

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $137,160

– Employment: 16,340

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($194,810)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($184,050)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($180,840)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate compensation and benefits activities of an organization.

#18. Pharmacists

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $127,080

– #157 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,380



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,460

– Employment: 315,470

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Madera, CA ($165,350)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($162,540)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($161,120)

– Job description: Dispense drugs prescribed by physicians and other health practitioners and provide information to patients about medications and their use. May advise physicians and other health practitioners on the selection, dosage, interactions, and side effects of medications.

#17. Chemical engineers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $128,270

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $114,820

– Employment: 25,770

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Midland, TX ($158,110)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($147,310)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($140,750)

– Job description: Design chemical plant equipment and devise processes for manufacturing chemicals and products, such as gasoline, synthetic rubber, plastics, detergents, cement, paper, and pulp, by applying principles and technology of chemistry, physics, and engineering.

#16. Marketing managers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $128,460

– #137 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,570



National

– Annual mean salary: $154,470

– Employment: 270,200

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($213,180)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($211,210)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,260)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate marketing policies and programs, such as determining the demand for products and services offered by a firm and its competitors, and identify potential customers. Develop pricing strategies with the goal of maximizing the firm’s profits or share of the market while ensuring the firm’s customers are satisfied. Oversee product development or monitor trends that indicate the need for new products and services.

#15. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $129,530

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240



National

– Annual mean salary: $131,850

– Employment: 28,550

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,940)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($210,160)

— Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL ($185,950)

– Job description: Arbitrate, advise, adjudicate, or administer justice in a court of law. May sentence defendant in criminal cases according to government statutes or sentencing guidelines. May determine liability of defendant in civil cases. May perform wedding ceremonies.

#14. Computer and information systems managers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $130,900

– #148 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,830



National

– Annual mean salary: $161,730

– Employment: 457,290

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($235,040)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($212,480)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($201,320)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as electronic data processing, information systems, systems analysis, and computer programming.

#13. Sales managers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $135,470

– #126 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,310



National

– Annual mean salary: $147,580

– Employment: 390,170

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($207,070)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,700)

— Trenton, NJ ($186,960)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the actual distribution or movement of a product or service to the customer. Coordinate sales distribution by establishing sales territories, quotas, and goals and establish training programs for sales representatives. Analyze sales statistics gathered by staff to determine sales potential and inventory requirements and monitor the preferences of customers.

#12. Administrative law judges, adjudicators, and hearing officers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $136,760

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $102,050

– Employment: 14,570

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($145,340)

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($139,930)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($139,150)

– Job description: Conduct hearings to recommend or make decisions on claims concerning government programs or other government-related matters. Determine liability, sanctions, or penalties, or recommend the acceptance or rejection of claims or settlements.

#11. Financial managers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $141,810

– #78 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,810



National

– Annual mean salary: $151,510

– Employment: 653,080

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,670)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($210,180)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($192,310)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate accounting, investing, banking, insurance, securities, and other financial activities of a branch, office, or department of an establishment.

#10. Dentists, general

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $144,310

– #229 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 820



National

– Annual mean salary: $180,830

– Employment: 95,920

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($286,540)

— North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($278,790)

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($278,390)

– Job description: Examine, diagnose, and treat diseases, injuries, and malformations of teeth and gums. May treat diseases of nerve, pulp, and other dental tissues affecting oral hygiene and retention of teeth. May fit dental appliances or provide preventive care.

#9. Physicists

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $150,980

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $137,700

– Employment: 16,160

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($170,690)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,420)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,290)

– Job description: Conduct research into physical phenomena, develop theories on the basis of observation and experiments, and devise methods to apply physical laws and theories.

#8. Nurse anesthetists

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $173,160

– #64 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $189,190

– Employment: 41,960

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Duluth, MN-WI ($271,940)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($262,890)

— Green Bay, WI ($239,140)

– Job description: Administer anesthesia, monitor patient’s vital signs, and oversee patient recovery from anesthesia. May assist anesthesiologists, surgeons, other physicians, or dentists. Must be registered nurses who have specialized graduate education.

#7. Surgeons, except ophthalmologists

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $174,140

– #82 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 590



National

– Annual mean salary: $251,650

– Employment: 37,900

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($305,480)

— Akron, OH ($297,710)

— Lincoln, NE ($296,150)

– Job description: Diagnose and perform surgery to treat and prevent rheumatic and other diseases in the musculoskeletal system.

#6. Obstetricians and gynecologists

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $180,790

– #53 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $239,120

– Employment: 18,900

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($294,450)

— Tulsa, OK ($294,400)

— Albuquerque, NM ($292,740)

– Job description: Provide medical care related to pregnancy or childbirth. Diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases of women, particularly those affecting the reproductive system. May also provide general care to women. May perform both medical and gynecological surgery functions.

#5. Pediatricians, general

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $183,030

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $184,570

– Employment: 27,550

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($280,860)

— State College, PA ($275,730)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($275,610)

– Job description: Diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases and injuries in children. May refer patients to specialists for further diagnosis or treatment, as needed.

#4. Chief executives

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $192,690

– #140 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 870



National

– Annual mean salary: $197,840

– Employment: 202,360

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($293,000)

— Midland, TX ($269,360)

— Sioux Falls, SD ($263,770)

– Job description: Determine and formulate policies and provide overall direction of companies or private and public sector organizations within guidelines set up by a board of directors or similar governing body. Plan, direct, or coordinate operational activities at the highest level of management with the help of subordinate executives and staff managers.

#3. General internal medicine physicians

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $226,440

– #54 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250



National

– Annual mean salary: $210,960

– Employment: 50,600

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rochester, MN ($315,830)

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($314,080)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($311,260)

– Job description: Diagnose and provide nonsurgical treatment for a wide range of diseases and injuries of internal organ systems. Provide care mainly for adults and adolescents, and are based primarily in an outpatient care setting.

#2. Family medicine physicians

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $245,780

– #69 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,520



National

– Annual mean salary: $214,370

– Employment: 98,590

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA ($309,800)

— Napa, CA ($302,040)

— Gadsden, AL ($292,110)

– Job description: Diagnose, treat, and provide preventive care to individuals and families across the lifespan. May refer patients to specialists when needed for further diagnosis or treatment.

#1. Psychiatrists

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $271,660

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $217,100

– Employment: 25,540

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($297,710)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($289,580)

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($287,220)

– Job description: Diagnose, treat, and help prevent mental disorders.