INDIANAPOLIS — It was a historic day for local artists as the Penrod Arts Fair returned for its 56th year!

This year marked the largest fair in history with 350 artists from more than 25 states coming to show their creations in central Indiana.

From oil paintings to pottery, woodworking and more, there was a little something for everyone!

Even after the day comes to an end, the arts fair will have a lasting impact in Indianapolis. The organizers said the proceeds from the fair go right back into our local communities.

“For example, the Boys and Girls Club of Central Indiana, and think about programs that will help with literacy or art in schools, child therapy programs, children’s hospitals… We are trying to find a way to bring art into people’s lives and enrich them,” said Bryan Strawbridge, the fair chairman.

The Penrod Arts Fair will return to Newfields next September.