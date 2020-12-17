Historical medical abuse against African Americans leads to vaccine skepticism

INDIANAPOLIS — African Americans are disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus. Sadly, they are more likely to die from the virus, oftentimes due to pre-existing conditions.

Recent data also shows African Americans are less likely to choose to receive the vaccine when it is widely available compared to any other racial or ethnic group. At the crux of this issue is a past of horrific medical acts against the African American community.

Now some Black pastors in Indy work to connect their congregations to information about the vaccine, like clinical trial outcomes and medical experts.

“I think you have to educate people on some of those specific things that happened: The Tuskegee trials, there was also one of the most notable gynecologists, they were doing studies with gynecological trials on Black women without any anesthesia,” Pastor James Jackson of Fervent Prayer Church said.

“A lot of Black folks don’t know and a lot of white folks don’t know that these things took place many, many years ago. So, I think we have to have these conversations so people can understand why there’s hesitancy in the Black community about taking the vaccine. I think it’s different today in that these clinical trials that have been done are not being done exclusively on Black people.”

Pastor Jackson said he will get the vaccine when it is available to him, and adds he relies on scripture when making decisions, even regarding his health.

“From a Biblical perspective, in the prophecy of Jeremiah, the Bible says God will give us health and cure,” Jackson said. “So this vaccine is a cure to a plague that’s wreaking havoc on the people living in our world.”

Pastor Jeffrey A. Johnson Sr. leads the Eastern Star Church. His church was the first in Marion County to offer a drive through testing site in partnership with the Marion County Public Health Department.

“I reached out to Dr. Virginia Caine and if she needs me to do anything publicly with the vaccine with Marion County Health Department, I will be glad to do that,” Johnson said.

Pastor Johnson also acknowledged the obstacle of working through the past tragedies regarding medical care in the Black community and today.

“Our history plays part of our destiny,” Pastor Johnson said. “So we’re not going to have a disconnect from what happened to us in the past and then just ignorantly move forward whether it’s this vaccine or anything else as we move forward. I think there is a connection.”

Johnson continued, “Hopefully we can learn from the past that you cannot abuse Black and Brown people in this country and then somehow think down the line everything is going to be okay. It’s not. So let’s look at our history. Let’s look at those mistakes, let’s own up to them, and then help us to understand, ‘okay, how is it now you want us to trust this vaccine with the history you’ve had with us?'”

As a pastor, Johnson said he sees himself as a bridge between healthcare experts and the community. He said conversations and education is key.

“I’m not telling anybody to take it or not take it,” Johnson said. “I think what Eastern Star Church, our role is to educate. Our role is to bring those health professionals, bring government officials. I don’t feel like as a preacher, I need to take the role of your doctor. I don’t believe that.”