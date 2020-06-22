Hogsett announces details of independent review of protest response

INDIANAPOLIS – One week ago, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced an independent review in the police response to protests in late May and early June 2020, separate from the IMPD review and the Marion County Prosecutor’s criminal investigation, with the goal of providing a “transparent assessment of city policy and action.”

Today, Hogsett announced further details about the independent review.

Hogsett said the review will look at evidence relating to the law enforcement response to demonstrations during that time, evaluate officer adherence to current departmental policies, and provide recommendations on prospective policy changes.

The review will be fully independent from the City administration.

Hogsett promises to publish the final report by the end of the year.

A Response Review Committee (RRC) will conduct the process.

The members of the RRC are as follows:

Deborah J. Daniels, partner at Krieg DeVault LLP and former U.S. Attorney and U.S. Assistant Attorney General; she has previously conducted an independent review of USA Gymnastics and was involved in the nation’s response to the September 11 terrorist attack.

Myra C. Selby, partner at Ice Miller LLP and former associate justice of the Indiana Supreme Court; she chairs the Court’s Commission on Race and Gender Fairness and previously directed healthcare policy for the state of Indiana.

Dr. Sean L. Huddleston, president of Martin University; he has previously served as Vice President and Chief Equity & Inclusion Officer for the University of Indianapolis and on the advisory board for the Indiana Diversity Council.

“I want to thank the members of the RRC for their expert leadership in what will be an independent, comprehensive assessment of our law enforcement response during a crucial moment in our nation’s history,” Hogsett said. “This review will give our community a clearer understanding of the events that transpired at the start of this month, and will be a guiding document for tailoring law enforcement responses in the future.”