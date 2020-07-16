Hogsett announces update to rental assistance program

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced an update Thursday on the city’s Rental Assistance Program.

The program launched on Monday, July 13. A spokesperson for the mayor said from Monday through Wednesday, the website received 10,118 tenant applications.

They said the high volume of applications within a short time period has prompted the website to switch to email address intake on a waiting list while existing applications are processed.

According to the mayor’s office, processing is anticipated to last through next week, and individuals can still submit their contact information to be notified when the site resumes taking applications.

“We are proud that Indianapolis is offering one of the most generous municipal-based rental assistance programs in the country,” said Mayor Hogsett. “And we are thankful to the many community organizations that helped connect residents to the program, increasing the flow of assistance to those who need it most. As more residents seek to take advantage of this opportunity, we will be assessing how we can further maximize this funding.”

The Rental Assistance Program is funded by $15 million of the nearly $80 million CARES Act funding.

It was announced in June that Lilly Endowment Inc. would commit additional support to the program.

View Information on the Rental Assistance Program below:

Rental Assistance (Landlord)

Rental Assistance (English)

Rental Assistance (Spanish)