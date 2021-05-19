Hogsett, Caine to provide latest update on Marion County’s COVID response

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine will give an update Wednesday on the local response to the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the topics expected to be addressed in today’s update is the future of Marion County’s mask mandate. This follows the CDC’s guideline that vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in most situations.

The address with Mayor Hogsett and Dr. Caine is set to start around 10 a.m. It will be livestreamed here.