Hogsett, IMPD announce opportunities for community to pay respects to fallen officer Breann Leath

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett joined the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Monday in announcing opportunities for the community to pay their respects to fallen officer Breann Leath.

Public visitation and attendance at Thursday’s funeral services is not possible due to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, the community is invited to drive by IMPD East District headquarters at 201 North Shadeland Avenue, where officer Leath’s car is be parked out front, beginning immediately. Residents are asked to remain in their cars due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

Mayor Hogsett and IMPD also announced the launch of an initiative that will allow the community to “grieve the loss of officer Leath and share kind words, interactions, memories, photographs, and/or art.”

The content will be combined in the coming weeks and given to officer Leath’s family. Residents are asked to send in these digital submissions in lieu of leaving flowers or gifts at officer Leath’s vehicle.

The public can submit their memories and condolences at OfficerLeathLegacy@indy.gov.

While Officer Leath’s years on earth were all too brief, her life – lived in service to others – has had a profound impact on so many Indianapolis residents. That’s why we are calling on the community to share their stories and offer their condolences to the family through our designated email address. While COVID-19 restrictions mean adjusting how the community comes together, I know that residents will want Officer Leath’s family to feel their full support during this difficult time. Mayor Hogsett