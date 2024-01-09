INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced during Tuesday night’s State of the State address that Lily Endowment Inc. has awarded a $250 million grant as part of a wider effort to strengthen arts initiatives, improve quality of place projects and finance infrastructure projects throughout the Hoosier state.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation will receive the grant alongside the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI).

Holcomb said the grant will provide crucial funding for the rehabilitation of abandoned buildings and arts/culture initiatives.

“As a state, Indiana is investing in its neighborhoods, its people and its future like never before,”

said Gov. Holcomb. “This unprecedented investment from Lilly Endowment is a testament to the

incredible enthusiasm and momentum we are witnessing across the state as we collaborate to

advance quality of life and increase opportunities for all Hoosiers to succeed and prosper now

and in the future.”

The grant will accelerate the READI 2.0 support that will be applied to various capital projects, including infrastructure and construction efforts focused on redevelopment.

Holcomb started READI in 2021 with an initial investment of $500 million in a bid to improve quality of life advancements for Hoosiers. The project received a $500 million appropriation that will be matched by public, private and nonprofit organizations, bringing the total combined investment total to $12.6 billion and over 350 different projects statewide.

The governor and Indiana General Assembly then invested an extra $500 million as part of an effort to establish READI 2.0 in 2023. According to the news release, Lily Endowment’s $250 million grant will help support various projects around the state and is projected to bring in a minimum 4:1 match derived from local public and private funding, yielding an estimated $3 billion of investments in neighborhood initiatives.

The IEDC said it plans to allocate $185 million from the grant towards the redevelopment of abandoned buildings and properties throughout the state, including historic structures, closed industrial plants and exploring ways to demolish vacant single-family homes for new affordable housing options.

Additionally, around $65 million of the grant will support an arts and culture initiative designed to invest a further $7.6 billion every year in the state’s economy by investing in public art and cultural amenities.

Some of these projects include the creation of murals/sculptures, the development of existing museums or arts venues, and establishing of competitions centered around the arts and more.