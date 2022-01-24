Holcomb, other officials discuss ‘Operation Allies Welcome’ as activities wind down at Camp Atterbury

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb, Rep. Greg Pence and other officials will mark the end of “Operation Allies Welcome” at Camp Atterbury.

More than 7,000 evacuees from Afghanistan were processed at the camp in 2021. More than 700 of them plan to call Indiana home.

Camp Atterbury received more donations than any other resettlement location in the country and employed dozens of temporary workers to help with resettlement efforts.

Gov. Holcomb will discuss the operation, along with Major General R. Dale Lyles, the Adjutant General of the Indiana National Guard and Aaron Batt, federal coordinator of Operation Allies Welcome Camp Atterbury. Rep. Greg Pence is also expected to attend.

During the presentation, the governor will also unveil a mural created by the evacuees.