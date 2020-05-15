Holiday World, Splashin’ Safari guests will wait in virtual lines when the parks reopen

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari are still planning to open this summer, but there will be some big changes. The biggest change is guests will now wait in virtual lines instead of standing side-by-side.

The inLine Reservation System is Holiday World’s new virtual queuing system.

Guests enter the queue from their smartphone. Then they return and wait just 5-15 minutes in a physical queue.

Those who don’t have smartphones or choose not to use their smartphones will be able to use a barcoded wristband.

The park will also make other smaller changes to their operations including 90 hand “Santatizer” stations, increasing sanitation procedure frequency, and adding sanitation processes for high-touch point areas.

Holiday World officials plan to open to the public June 17 with 50% capacity with reserved days earlier for season passholders.

In place of reservations, the park will sell date-specific tickets online and they ask that all guests come with a ticket in hand to make sure they can enter.

As part of the phased reopening plan, officials plan to open Holiday World first, then open Splashin’ Safari no later than July 4.