Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony to be held online due to coronavirus restrictions

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Yam HaShoah is a day set aside each year for Holocaust Remembrance Day and usually includes a program at the statehouse.

But due to COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremony will be held virtually on April 21 beginning at 1 p.m. You can find more information here.

“Obviously, this year we’re separated and can’t meet in person,” Aaron Welcher said. “But we have come together as a Jewish community, organizations all across the community, to build an all new program that we can share virtually, not just here in the city, but across the state and even across the nation.”

Welcher is the program and communications coordinator for the Indianapolis JCRC. He, like all of us, recalls being reminded that the Holocaust survivors will not be around forever.

“We really need to make sure that we’re documenting these stories, we’re sharing these stories, and that we’re getting it out to not just the Jewish community, but the wider community,” Welcher encouraged.

There are many Holocaust Remembrance events happening around the state and country. If you would like to see a list of them, visit indyjcrc.org.

The link above also includes resources to help your family and others understand and discuss the Holocaust.